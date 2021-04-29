Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

TTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.88 ($17.50).

ETR TTK traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €14.24 ($16.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.22. Takkt has a 52 week low of €7.03 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of €14.30 ($16.82). The stock has a market cap of $934.29 million and a PE ratio of 25.11.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

