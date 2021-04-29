Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

