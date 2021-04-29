Tapmydata Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $325,449.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.41 or 0.00534666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.36 or 0.02701907 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

