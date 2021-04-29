Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

