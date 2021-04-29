Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.47

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,544,543 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.