Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

