TD Securities Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$38.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.08. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$7.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

