TD Securities Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock traded up C$2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.65. 321,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.21.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.