Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $479.67 and last traded at $479.67. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCHBF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.90.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.