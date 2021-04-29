Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.65

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $93.93, with a volume of 34333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

