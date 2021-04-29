Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 4,213,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

