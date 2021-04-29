Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.88.

TECK.B traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,225. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

