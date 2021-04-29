Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.88.

TECK.B traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,225. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

