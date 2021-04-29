Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.88.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.62. 1,274,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,225. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.47. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

