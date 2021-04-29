TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TEGNA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TGNA opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TEGNA by 140.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 78,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

