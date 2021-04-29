Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

