Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TDOC traded down $15.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.13. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.88.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

