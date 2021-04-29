Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $15.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.65. 622,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,209,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

