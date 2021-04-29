Telcoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Telcoin has a market cap of $352.97 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars.

