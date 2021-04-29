Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $450.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $453.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

