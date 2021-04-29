Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.