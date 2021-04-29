Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $443.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

