Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Telefónica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 93,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 420,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

