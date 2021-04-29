Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVFCF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

