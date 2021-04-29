Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s (TVFCF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a report on Thursday.

TVFCF stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Thursday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

