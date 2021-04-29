Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,400 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teligent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.