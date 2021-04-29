Telos Reaches Market Cap of $27.31 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

