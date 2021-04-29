Telsey Advisory Group Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $85.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $35,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.