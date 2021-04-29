Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $985.30 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $822.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

