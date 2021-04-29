Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.27.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.