Tempur Sealy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,098 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 4,067,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

