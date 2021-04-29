Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,041. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.88.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

