Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.07. Tenaris shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 49,196 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

