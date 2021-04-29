Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.78

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.78 and traded as high as $81.55. Tencent shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 1,132,858 shares traded.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

