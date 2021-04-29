Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Tenneco has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $840.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,440,273 shares of company stock worth $143,756,072. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

