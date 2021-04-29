TERA (TERA) Price Up 26.6% This Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $155,482.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.