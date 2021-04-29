Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,554 shares of company stock worth $23,897,760. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.