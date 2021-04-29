Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. 7,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,316. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,897,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.