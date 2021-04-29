Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Terex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 623,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.