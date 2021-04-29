Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. Ternium has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

