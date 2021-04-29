Terracoin 1-Day Volume Tops $325.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $783,936.52 and $325.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,568.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $877.12 or 0.01637383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.30 or 0.00521386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00064024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001573 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

