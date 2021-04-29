TerraCredit Price Down 42.9% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $95.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.