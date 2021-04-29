TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $31.18 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006754 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,951,547,870 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

