Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVCF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

