Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,254.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $690.48. The stock had a trading volume of 226,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

