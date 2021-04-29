Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPL opened at $1,658.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,546.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $951.13. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

