Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.92

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.92 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.