Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

TXT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 1,346,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

