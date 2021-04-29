Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 3146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

