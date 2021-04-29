Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

