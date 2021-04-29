Tezos Price Hits $5.26 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Tezos has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $206.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00009811 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 768,174,263 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

